Longfellow mentor named October Licensed Staff Member of the Month

“The one thing I like best about being a mentor is when I’m in a teacher’s classroom -- they have a fresh outlook with the students, and they really work to try to build those relationships right,” she said. “They love the feedback, and they are very quick to implement” methods she recommends.

“I love my job, because I’m able to go in and see the great things they’re doing and help them work through things they want to fix," she said.

Peatrowsky said she also likes watching teachers doing things to make lessons fun for the students.

Said her nominator, “Brenda is well-versed in our curriculum and instructional best practices, is an empathetic listener and adept at warmly cheering on her teachers while collaborating with them to identify positive solutions. Brenda’s work extends beyond her teachers and profoundly impacts our community’s students as they benefit from the skill of those she has mentored.

“Brenda’s peers and mentees describe her as a caring, compassionate, high-energy, supportive professional and cheerleader to all,” her nominator added.

Peatrowsky was influenced by an aunt who was a teacher and was aware of the impact teachers could have on children, she said. She also had an opportunity to tutor younger students as a youth.