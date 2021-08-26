Longtime ISD assistant administrator to retire

John Cool, assistant administrator of Iowa School for the Deaf and Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually impaired, will retire on Aug. 31 after serving the ISD community for more than 31 years, the school has announced.
“John dedicated his career to ensuring Iowa’s deaf and hard-of-hearing children receive the best education possible,” said Steve Gettel, superintendent of Iowa School for the Deaf and Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Together, the schools comprise Iowa Education for Deaf and Blind.
“Hundreds of Iowa students have been positively impacted by his caring leadership to improve opportunities and best outcomes for students,” Gettel said in an article in the Bobcat Prowler.
Before working at ISD, Cool attended and completed interpreter training at Iowa Western Community College. His first job was with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Des Moines, where he was employed as a sign language interpreter working with deaf clients throughout the state in the area of employment. After several years, he became a disability determination specialist, adjudicating applications for Social Security Disability at the same agency.
In 1990, Cool’s former supervisor approached him about working at ISD.
“When I was hired by ISD to be the director of student life, my former boss, Jim Hanson, who devoted his entire work career to advancing services for deaf and hard-of-hearing people, told me, ‘John, you will never have a higher calling,’” Cool said in the article. “He was so right about that. I couldn’t have asked for a better job. I have thoroughly loved working for the schools and will always treasure the relationships formed during my tenure here.”
Cool’s role as director of student life involved managing the dormitory, transportation, health center and food services departments, the article stated. Cool was instrumental in growing summer camps and other extended learning opportunities for deaf students across the state. He also developed and managed the school’s Deaf Resources Center, providing interpreter training and support and sign language training for professionals and parents.
In 2012, Cool was appointed by the Iowa Board of Regents to serve as assistant administrator for both ISD and Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. In this role, he provided oversight of the ISD campus, as well as facilities and grounds at the Iowa Braille School in Vinton. With the closing of the Iowa Braille School, Cool worked to ensure the program needs for IESBVI would be accommodated on the ISD campus.
During his tenure, Cool served on the Iowa Early Hearing Detection and Intervention advisory committee and on the executive team for statewide services for deaf and hard of hearing. He was also a member of the Conference of Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf and served on many accreditation review teams. He led many initiatives at ISD, including school accreditation and development of the emergency operations plan.
Cool met his wife, Carolyn (Stokes), at Iowa Western. The couple had four children.