Longtime ISD assistant administrator to retire

John Cool, assistant administrator of Iowa School for the Deaf and Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually impaired, will retire on Aug. 31 after serving the ISD community for more than 31 years, the school has announced.

“John dedicated his career to ensuring Iowa’s deaf and hard-of-hearing children receive the best education possible,” said Steve Gettel, superintendent of Iowa School for the Deaf and Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Together, the schools comprise Iowa Education for Deaf and Blind.

“Hundreds of Iowa students have been positively impacted by his caring leadership to improve opportunities and best outcomes for students,” Gettel said in an article in the Bobcat Prowler.

Before working at ISD, Cool attended and completed interpreter training at Iowa Western Community College. His first job was with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Des Moines, where he was employed as a sign language interpreter working with deaf clients throughout the state in the area of employment. After several years, he became a disability determination specialist, adjudicating applications for Social Security Disability at the same agency.

In 1990, Cool’s former supervisor approached him about working at ISD.