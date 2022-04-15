Low bid on Early Learning Center project beats architects' estimate

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday awarded a contract for construction of the planned Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G.

The board chose Midwest DCM of Omaha, which submitted a bid of $14,300,490, including Alternate 3, heated floors for infant/toddler rooms; and Alternate 5, UV HVAC Upgrade. It was the lowest of four bids. Completion is expected in summer 2023.

In fact, Midwest DMC’s bid was $864,311 less than the architects’ estimate of $15,164,801.

The project and a $2.24 million endowment will be paid for with a $7 million state grant, $5 million from the school district’s Secure and Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, $4 million from an anonymous lead donor, $1.04 million from the Iowa West Foundation, $1 million from another foundation, $100,000 from American National Bank, $100,000 from Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh and other donations from private foundations, businesses and individuals.

Besides construction, costs include land acquisition, site preparation, soil study and stabilization, professional fees, movable equipment and furnishings.

Board member Jill Shudak said she was disappointed the district wasn’t using One Source Certified Contractors. Then board members could be certain that workers would be covered by worker’s compensation, she said.

One Source conducts background checks on contracted personnel and requires them to meet certain parameters.

“Omaha Public Schools uses the service, Ralston uses the service,” she said. “It doesn’t cost the school district anything.”

Shudak cast the lone vote against the contract.

The 38,000-square-foot facility will contain 11 preschool classrooms, three rooms for infants or toddlers, large and small motor skills rooms, a large multipurpose room, an office suite and storage rooms, according to a floor plan from BVH Architecture.

The large motor skills room will resemble an indoor playground, with a spiral slide, climbing ramp and tricycling area. The centerpiece will be a large artificial tree, and a landscape will be painted on the walls. The small motor skills room will have a small stage where children can play small musical instruments or present other performances. There will be large blocks and toys for them to play with, and the walls will be painted with landscape and cityscape scenes.

The Early Learning Center, described by the state as a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, will serve as an early childhood learning model. The goal, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, will be to demonstrate how to deliver public school-provided early learning in large and small school districts throughout the state. A consultant from the University of Kansas will work directly with the school district on the review of the program.

The facility will allow the district to serve an additional 200 children, school officials estimate. That will likely break down to 170 to 175 preschoolers and 25 to 30 infants to toddlers in childcare. The school system currently offers preschool instruction in 32 classrooms in elementary schools throughout the district, but many children are on a waiting list to get into its preschool program.

“We are fulfilling a need in our community while also developing best practices in school-based childcare,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in an earlier statement. “We look forward to seeing how this will ultimately allow other Iowa school districts to successfully serve young learners in their communities, as well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.