Many 2020 graduates skipping or putting off college

Fewer fresh graduates entered college this fall than last fall, national and local statistics show.
The drop is widely blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, first-time fall enrollment in postsecondary education fell by 16% this fall, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for the Council Bluffs Community School District, said during a presentation to the board of education Tuesday. The number of new high school graduates who matriculated at community colleges plunged 22%.
Only 41% of members of Council Bluffs Community Schools’ Class of 2020 started college or trade school this fall, according to a chart Vorthmann displayed at the meeting. That’s down from the 50% of new graduates who went straight into college in 2019, the chart showed – but it’s not surprising, he said.
It was a district goal to “increase postsecondary enrollment rates by 11% by 2020.” Since the goal was established in 2017 when the rate was 51%, 11 percentage points higher would have been 62%. However, the rate peaked at 53% in 2018, a chart showed.
The number of new graduates who entered a two-year college dropped from 34% to 26%. The rate of students who started at a four-year college remained steady at 15%.
Another district goal was to increase the rate of postsecondary degree completion (in six years or less) by 7% by 2020. That would take the rate from 23% for the (high school) Class of 2011 to 30% for the Class of 2014. The rate rose to 27% for the Class of 2013 but dropped back to 23% for the Class of 2014, the chart showed.
“We were on a trajectory to accomplish these goals but unfortunately went down again,” Vorthmann said.
Since the most recent class included in the degree completion chart was 2014, none of the students it represents were affected by recent efforts to improve rates, he said.
One finding that is not related to academic achievement but may have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic is that members of the Class of 2020 who did go to college this fall were more likely to attend an educational institution close to home, Vorthmann said.
As always, Iowa Western Community College was the most popular destination, accounting for 59% of college-bound 2020 graduates, a pie chart showed. Iowa Western was followed by University of Nebraska-Omaha (8%), Iowa State University (5%), University of Iowa (5%) and College of St. Mary (3%). Twenty-four other institutions were chosen by less than 1% each.
Missing from the list of schools attracting more than 1% were some of the popular colleges in neighboring states (but not in the metro area), Vorthmann said. Examples include University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of South Dakota and Northwest Missouri State University, to name a few.
