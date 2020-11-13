Many 2020 graduates skipping or putting off college

Fewer fresh graduates entered college this fall than last fall, national and local statistics show.

The drop is widely blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, first-time fall enrollment in postsecondary education fell by 16% this fall, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for the Council Bluffs Community School District, said during a presentation to the board of education Tuesday. The number of new high school graduates who matriculated at community colleges plunged 22%.

Only 41% of members of Council Bluffs Community Schools’ Class of 2020 started college or trade school this fall, according to a chart Vorthmann displayed at the meeting. That’s down from the 50% of new graduates who went straight into college in 2019, the chart showed – but it’s not surprising, he said.

It was a district goal to “increase postsecondary enrollment rates by 11% by 2020.” Since the goal was established in 2017 when the rate was 51%, 11 percentage points higher would have been 62%. However, the rate peaked at 53% in 2018, a chart showed.

The number of new graduates who entered a two-year college dropped from 34% to 26%. The rate of students who started at a four-year college remained steady at 15%.