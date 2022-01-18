Many Iowa school districts still below pre-pandemic enrollment levels

Public school districts across Iowa are struggling to return to the certified enrollment levels seen before the pandemic.

“Declining enrollment is still a major concern in many districts throughout Iowa and in the nation,” said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for Council Bluffs Community Schools.

Certified enrollment, tallied in October and reviewed by the Iowa Department of Education, reflects extra weight given to students who need more services and is the number used by the state to calculate how much aid each district will get the following school year.

Totals from fall 2021 showed that many school districts have rebounded from the

“Overall, the total enrollments increased by 1,471.9 (0.3%),” the Iowa Association of School Boards summarized. “Of the 327 school districts, 169 (51.7%) had an increase in enrollment, but 158 (48.3%) had a decrease.”

But the state as a whole has seen a significant drop since before the pandemic.

“While enrollments increased this past fall, the total is still below the level seen in October 2019.”

Statewide, public schools recorded total weighted enrollments of 485,630.4 in fall 2021, up 1,471.9 from 2020 but still 4,464 short of the 490,094.4 counted in 2019.

Council Bluffs Community School District has had substantial drops the past two years. The district lost 237.3 in 2020 and another 196.7 in 2021 for a two-year plunge of 434 — almost 10% of the state’s total loss.

“A bright spot is the relatively higher number of students entering our preschools and kindergarten, Ostrowski said. “Our preschool enrollment is up by 85 students, and the kindergarten enrollment increased by 56 students.”

Lewis Central fell by 16.2 in 2020 but reversed that with a gain of 18.6 in 2021.

“I’ve learned as a school administrator over the years that enrollment numbers can ebb and flow, but there is no doubt that the pandemic significantly impacted our numbers,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “I’m very happy with the rebound and I expect we’ll see numbers continuing to grow in the coming years.”

Around southwest Iowa, enrollment increased throughout the pandemic in some school districts and faltered since it started in others. Here are fall 2021 numbers from nearby school districts and how they compare with 2019 totals:

AHSTW — 765.3, up 10.3 from 2020, still short of 2019 total of 780.7

Fremont-Mills — 436.0, down 10.1 from 2020, short of 2019’s 464.1

Glenwood — 1,933.5, up 6.6 from 2020, up from 2019 total of 1,931.5

Griswold — 456.7, up 4.5 from 2020, short of 2019’s 457.5

Hamburg — 227, up 31 from 2020, surpassed 2019 total of 199.0

Harlan — 1,351.6, down 3.1 from 2020, short of 2019’s 1,384.2

Logan-Magnolia — 574.7, up 30.6 from 2020, above 2019’s 572.1

Missouri Valley — 772.3, up 0.6 from 2020, short of 2019’s 803.5

Riverside — 694.2, up 9.0 from 2020, nearing 2019’s 705.0

Treynor — 591.2, up 1.6 from 2020, short of 2019’s 623.7

Tri-Center — 667.1, up 4.2 from 2020, above 2019’s 657.0

Underwood — 765.2, up 39.1 from 2020, well beyond 2019’s 690.0

Woodbine — 478.4, up 8.1 from 2020, surpassed 2019’s 454.1

