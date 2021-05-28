Many local schools to offer Summer Lunch Program

Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts and St. Albert Catholic School will all provide free meals for pickup again this year as part of the Summer Food Program.
All Council Bluffs Community School District sites will be open June 7 to July 30, except on July 5, when Independence Day will be observed. All sites will offer weekday drive-up meal distribution for students, except Crescent Elementary and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club. Crescent will offer seven-day meal kits, and all other sites will hand out weekend meal kits on Fridays.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the times and sites listed:
• Abraham Lincoln High School — 11:15-11:45 a.m.
• Carter Lake Elementary School — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club — sit-down meal service, 8-8:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
• Children’s Square USA — 8-8:30 a.m.
• Council Bluffs Public Library — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Council Bluffs YMCA — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Crescent Elementary School — Tuesdays only, 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Franklin Elementary School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Kirn Middle School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Lewis & Clark Elementary School — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Longfellow Elementary School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Roosevelt Elementary School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Rue Elementary School — 11-11:30 a.m.
Lewis Central’s Summer Lunch Program will operate from June 14 to Aug. 13 and will be open to community members ages 18 and younger. The program will include breakfasts and lunches distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. On Wednesdays, they will receive four breakfasts and four lunches.
Meals will be dispensed at the following times and sites:
Van delivery sites:
The Grove, 3200 Chippewa Lane — 10:30-11 a.m.
Chapel Ridge, 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane — 11-11:30 a.m.
Manawa Salem Church, 10 Huron Circle — 11-11:30 a.m.
Malmore Acres, 3600 Scott Drive — 11:30 a.m.-noon
School sites:
Kreft Primary, 3206 Renner Drive — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
LC Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd. — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Albert Catholic School will offer free lunches and breakfasts for pickup from June 14 through Aug. 6.
Lunch and the following day’s breakfast for all enrolled students can be picked up from 10 to 11 a.m. weekdays at the Middle-High School cafeteria.
Meals will be provided to all children free of charge and will be the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in meal service.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed for or letter to USDA by:
Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: 202-690-7442 or email: program.intake@usda.gov.
Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement:
“It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or religion in its programs, activities or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7 and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website icrc.iowa.gov/.
The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed on the next page.
Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
