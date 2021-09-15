Mask mandate polarizes Bluffs parents, students; small group of students walk out of AL Wednesday

Others in the room began yelling, saying, “You guys have failed your schools already.”

At about this point in the meeting, LaFerla called a recess.

“Are you guys really prepared for all those lawsuits?” one man said. “Show me the science that shows masks work. It ain’t going to save you. You guys are stirring up a fight -- and I’m going to fight.

“We can vote these people out today,” he told the crowd. He asked for a second and a third, then a hand vote. “They’ve failed everybody!”

The crowd could not, in fact, vote out the board at the meeting.

As more people began yelling, the board members quietly left the room, followed by school employees. A police officer entered and stood at the side of the seats, watching. Then two more entered, then another. The meeting attendees slowly moved out into the corridor, where they continued their discussion.