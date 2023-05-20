A Council Bluffs Community Schools educator who has played many roles during her 46 years in education and 24 years at Council Bluffs Schools will soon retire.

Deb Masker, who has taught music, TAG and social studies and served as an instructional coach, administrator and National History Day coach, will retire from the school district this summer — although she will continue to help with the nonprofit Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy for the next two summers.

Masker grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Lewis Central High School. Several people influenced her career choice.

“My parents always have valued education, and I think from a young age I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I had three very important teachers who included me: (American history teacher) Bob Bender, (seventh-grade math teacher) Miss Helen and (Lewis Central High School vocal music instructor) Gary Fiscus.”

Masker earned a bachelor’s degree in education/vocal music at Northwest Missouri State University and started her career in education in 1977 as a K-12 vocal music teacher at Treynor Community Schools. She then substituted regularly at Lewis Central Community Schools for a year before teaching seventh- and eighth-grade music at Bryan Junior High in Omaha for five years.

She completed a master’s degree in K-12 administration at Creighton University and got her first administrative job as an elementary principal at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Harlan, where she stayed for five years. Following that, she served as an assistant principal at Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha for five years.

“I was missing my own kids’ things and made a decision to return to the classroom,” she said. “I absolutely loved it there — the school and the people — but there are times when you have to make decisions for your family.”

While she was at Roncalli, Masker had two children who entered high school, one who entered middle school and two in elementary school.

“I had cheerleaders and basketball players and cross country and track,” she said. “You don’t get to do those experiences over, so it was important to be there.”

In 1999, Masker joined Council Bluffs Community Schools as a vocal music teacher at Kirn Junior High, which would become Kirn Middle School in fall 2009. In that position, she directed choir, show choir and school musicals. The school continued to produce musicals until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I’m hoping that’s something that will come back,” she said.

Masker later earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction/instructional technology at Iowa State University and served as an instructional coach for five years.

“I have enjoyed every position I’ve had, but I just felt that was a great fit for me,” she said. “I enjoyed working with the teachers so much. Nobody knows how hard they work.”

Unfortunately, the district cut instructional coach positions during a challenging budget year. During the 2020-21 academic year, Masker taught seventh-grade social studies. For the last two years, she has served as International Baccalaureate coordinator.

Then there are those things outside the regular school curriculum that she has done. She became a National History Day coach while working at St. Michael’s while looking for a project for TAG students.

For National History Day, students spend most of the school year researching a topic that aligns with a theme and learn to locate primary sources and express their findings through papers, websites, documentaries and exhibits. They enter competitions at the district, state and, if they qualify, national levels.

A group of five students won Best Historical Performance at state one year, “even though we missed the theme by a mile,” Masker said.

She continued coaching students at the different schools where she worked, finally bringing it to Kirn and then adding Abraham Lincoln High School students about five years ago, Masker said.

“It just kind of became a thing I did after school,” she said.

Many of Masker’s National History Day students have won honors at the state level, and a significant number have advanced to compete at the national level, with a few making the national finals. She has won several honors for her role in tutoring local contestants. In 2012, she won the Behring Teacher Award for classroom excellence in the competition. In 2015, she was selected as a Behring Teacher Ambassador for the 2015-16 school year, and in 2020, she was awarded a scholarship by the Iowa National History Day program to take a webinar series on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments.

This year, Masker and Abraham Lincoln High School student Emily Newby, who has participated in National History Day competition since sixth grade, were chosen to participate in an all-expense-paid World War II history program this summer on Oahu, Hawaii. The program is presented by National History Day and its sponsors — the Pearl Harbor Historic Site Partners — which include the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Historic Parks, Battleship Missouri Memorial and the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum at Pearl Harbor.

As part of the program, the pair, one of 16 from schools across the country, has researched hometown hero Paul Ingalls, an aerial photographer from Council Bluffs who died on Dec. 28, 1943 at age 24 while serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He is buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punch Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, although there is a memorial stone at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Team Iowa, as they are called, will write a eulogy to read at his gravesite and create a “Silent Hero” profile that will be published during the 2023-24 academic year at NHDSilentHeroes.org.

In 2004, Masker became the director of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy, a four-day summer leadership program for incoming eighth-graders from Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood schools. The academy is a standalone nonprofit organization and not affiliated with any school system.

The camp, which is normally held at Iowa School for the Deaf with participants sleeping in the dorms, was held without the overnights for the past three years. The program emphasizes themes like teamwork, leadership styles, decision making and communication and includes community service projects. Masker stepped down as director a couple years ago and is now primarily a promoter and fundraiser, although she plans to help supervise for field trips and activities.

Masker has also launched a semester Capstone program at Kirn, which focuses on helping groups of eighth-graders plan and carry out community service projects. Students take a field trip to local human services agencies to help them decide who they want to do a project for. Groups end by giving a presentation on their projects to an audience of community members, who evaluate each project.

“That gives us that real-world experience for the kids,” she said.

For spring semester, there were 68 projects.

Masker has mixed emotions about retiring.

“This is going to be hard for me, because all I’ve ever done is go to school,” she said, adding that she has no big plans. “The hardest part was telling the kids. I think just take it one step at a time and see what the next chapter is.”

Masker and her husband, John, a retired farmer, have five adult children and 11 grandchildren, with another one on the way, she said, so they’ll spend more time with them. All live in Iowa except one family.

“I’m blessed my mom is still alive and I’m able to spend more time with her,” she said.

Masker was a 4-H leader for many years and now judges 4-H competitions at county fairs. She also fills in as pianist at United Church in Avoca.