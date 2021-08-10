McGlade will also leave Council Bluffs Board of Education

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is now looking for two candidates for the board.

Board member Kyle McGlade recently notified the board that he will be resigning to move to New York, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the school district.

Less than two weeks ago, the board accepted the resignation of board member John Minshall, who is moving to a home just outside the district.

McGlade has been working from home as a customer service director for the federal General Services Administration Region 2 since May. He applied and was named a Presidential Management Scholar, which means he will receive two years of internal training in leadership.

Recently, he received word that employees for that region — which includes New York, New Jersey and the Caribbean — will soon be returning to the office, which is in the World Trade Center in New York.

“It kind of came up quick,” he said.