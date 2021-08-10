McGlade will also leave Council Bluffs Board of Education

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is now looking for two candidates for the board.
Board member Kyle McGlade recently notified the board that he will be resigning to move to New York, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the school district.
Less than two weeks ago, the board accepted the resignation of board member John Minshall, who is moving to a home just outside the district.
McGlade has been working from home as a customer service director for the federal General Services Administration Region 2 since May. He applied and was named a Presidential Management Scholar, which means he will receive two years of internal training in leadership.
Recently, he received word that employees for that region — which includes New York, New Jersey and the Caribbean — will soon be returning to the office, which is in the World Trade Center in New York.
“It kind of came up quick,” he said.
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, that may not take place until the federal government’s new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1. However, McGlade wanted to go ahead and resign so the board could go through the search process once for both seats, and whoever wants to run for a full term in November would have an opportunity to plan, he said.
McGlade said he feels the school district made progress in some important areas while he was on the board.
“There was really a shift in focus on our students to really look at growth,” he said.
For example, instead of students being evaluated based on annual exams, they have an assessment every fall, winter and spring to show how they have progressed, McGlade said.
The district has a reorganized human resources department, which McGlade also feels has been positive.
“I feel like it’s just a completely different dynamic,” he said.
The district has progressed on facilities, renovating both middle schools and remodeling the high school shop areas to create the new TradeWorks Academy facilities. And the groundwork has been laid for development of an Early Learning Center.
“I think there’s a lot of public and private support for that,” he said. “It’s kind of like we’re taking kids in the district from zero all the way to almost 20.”
The school district has put in place the TradeWorks Academy and other programs to help students earn credentials to start a career, McGlade said.
“Hopefully, it will be just a boon to Council Bluffs and to the economy, and we’ll have really good workers,” he said.
McGlade grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Rue Elementary School, Wilson Middle School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and acting at Morningside University and a master’s in public administration at University of Nebraska at Omaha. His mother, Mary, just retired as special education instructor and department chair at Thomas Jefferson.
Since the board was already accepting applications for Minshall’s seat, they will select a replacement for McGlade from the same pool of applicants, Ostrowski said. A subcommittee of the board will review applications, conduct interviews of finalists and recommend two appointees at the Aug. 24 board meeting.
The application form is available on the district’s website at cb-schools.org and at the Educational Service Center, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 1600. Those interested are asked to complete the application questionnaire and return it to the district office by 5 p.m. on Monday.