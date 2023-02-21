The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold a meeting for first-time kindergarten parents Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary School, 2011 S. 10th St.

Parents will hear from district leaders about what their children will learn in kindergarten and learn more about Council Bluffs schools and the school district. Children are also invited and will have an opportunity to participate in a craft in a nearby room with supervision by Kids & Company.

Kindergarten Roundup will be held March 30 from 4:15 to 6 p.m. at all Council Bluffs Community School District elementary schools.

Children who will be at least 5 years old by Sept. 15 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.

For more information about elementary schools and Council Bluffs Community School District, visit the website at cb-schools.org.