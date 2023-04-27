Iowa Western Community College will offer an expanded slate of summer youth camps this year for students in middle and high school.

“This is by far the most we’ve ever offered,” said Matt Mancuso, executive director of business and community education. “I think that will get more students involved. This is the first time we’ve run them at our other locations, as well.”

In all, the college will offer 14 different camps across its different campuses, including some with separate sections for each age group. That tops its 2019 total of 10 camps.

Subjects include culinary arts, several health areas, welding, HVAC, truck driving, diesel technology, construction, flight and aircraft maintenance, electronics and motors and controls, and musical theater (acting, dancing and singing). The camps vary in length from a half-day to three days. All will be held in June and July, with the first camp starting on June 1.

Health areas will include nursing, emergency medical service, nervous and endocrine system, muscle and bones, cardiovascular and respiratory systems. It’s the first time an emergency medical technician class or a musical theater class has been offered in a summer camp, Mancuso said.

One Culinary Camp for students in grades 6-8 is already full, but there is still room in a second middle school culinary camp and in the high school camp, according to a webpage on Iowa Western’s website at iwcc.edu. For more information, call Jolene Miller at 712-325-3403.

Culinary arts are definitely a popular area, Mancuso said.

“It’s probably a dual thing,” he said. “I think every student likes the idea of creating food. Connecting it to knowing this can also be a career for you is something we’re going to emphasize, as well.”

In each class, students will have an opportunity to engage in hands-on activities of some kind, Mancuso said.

“In welding, they start off on a simulator, and then they do some weld beads in the afternoon,” he said. “Trucking, they’re going to use the simulator for that.”

In diesel technology, “they’re actually going to be working on an engine,” Mancuso said. “What they do is they try and get the engine running by the end of the three days. There’s very little talking.”

Summer day camps are a partnership between several Iowa Western departments, including Business and Community Education, Academics and Continuing Education, according to Iowa Western materials. Students will have an opportunity to engage with Iowa Western instructors, explore the field, learn basic skills and participate in hands-on activities.

Summer day camps are offered at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs, Cass County, Shelby County and Clarinda Center locations. The cost for camps ranges from $15 to $70, starting at $15 for half-day camps to $70 for three-day camps. Full-day camps include lunch each day.

Space in each camp is limited, and registration is required. Registration closes one week before each camp starts. To learn more about IWCC camp offerings, dates and locations, please visit https://bit.ly/449j9VF.