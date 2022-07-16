Missouri Valley educator tapped to fill LCHS associate principal opening

Lewis Central Community School District has finalized a contract with Jamie Justesen to fill the associate principal slot at Lewis Central High School vacated by Joe Vinchattle, who was promoted to principal effective July 1.

Justesen comes to Lewis Central from Missouri Valley Community Schools, where she was a counselor for 13 years, according to biographical information she supplied to the Nonpareil.

She helped support the academic and social-emotional development of students and was involved in creating a master schedule that maximized student access to relevant coursework. She also worked to expand college and career opportunities for students and develop a regional career-technical education center. She was involved in creating parent and community outreach programs, as well as building and district leadership initiatives.

Justesen grew up in Treynor and is a lifelong resident of southwest Iowa. Her late father was a teacher and coach at Treynor Community Schools.

She started her career at Iowa Western Community College working in the secondary programs department, collaborating with southwest Iowa high schools to expand and improve career-technical education programs and college credit opportunities for high school students.

Justesen earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a master’s in school counseling at Wayne State College, and will complete her master’s in school administration from Dordt University in August.

She and her husband, Adam, have two children, Randy, sixth grade; and Brody, fifth grade.