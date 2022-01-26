Missouri Valley's Hoesing gets nod as next Lewis Central superintendent

Brent Hoesing has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.

Hoesing, currently the superintendent of Missouri Valley Community Schools, will become a Titan on July 1, 2022. He'll replace Eric Knost, who is retiring.

“After a thorough search and a review of numerous highly qualified and impressive candidates, we are thrilled to announce that Dr. Brent Hoesing will serve as the next superintendent of the Lewis Central Community Schools,” said Dorene Scheffel, president of the Lewis Central Board of Education. “Over the course of his career, Dr. Hoesing has demonstrated an incredible commitment to student learning and community engagement, while being approachable and collaborative in his leadership. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our district moving forward.”

“We’re very excited about the opportunity,” Hoesing told the Nonpareil. “They have a reputation as far as being able to serve students both academically and through their activities. I feel they are very student-centered.”

He said he also believes Lewis Central is innovative and gives students the help they need to be successful. He feels he can have an impact on more students by moving to a larger district.

At Missouri Valley, Hoesing has focused on sound financial management, curriculum and instructional practices, facility and technology upkeep and communication and community involvement in the schools, according to a press release from Lewis Central.

He is also known as the "Singing Superintendent" because of his creative announcements of school snow days. He has written his own lyrics to popular songs to share the news with students and families. Some of his videos have gone viral and gained national attention.

Hoesing also likes that Lewis Central is not too far away.

“We have relatives in Omaha and the Omaha area, so we weren’t interested in leaving the area,” he said.

Hoesing and his wife, Jenna, have three daughters, ages 8, almost 6 and 2.

