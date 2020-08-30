Mobile food pantry to visit Kreft Tuesday

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile food pantry will be available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kreft Primary School, 3206 Renner Drive.

The shelf-stable and perishable food distributed by the mobile pantry is free to individuals and families.

The mobile pantry will also be at Kreft on Sept. 22. After that, it will go back to stopping at the school once a month on the fourth Tuesday, according to Angie Grote, communications manager at Food Bank for the Heartland.