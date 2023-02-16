Council Bluffs Community School District saw significant improvements in math and reading proficiency and a small drop in science achievement from fall 2022 to winter 2023 on its Measures of Academic Progress exams.

The tests, which measure overall performance and growth, are administered every fall, winter and spring for students in kindergarten through 10th grade. The district tracks the percentage of students scoring in the average, high average and high ranges each time the MAP tests are administered.

From fall 2022 to winter 2023, the percentage of students who scored in the average, high average or high range on the math test increased by 2.1 percentage points, according to data presented by Tracy Mathews, chief academic officer, during a Board of Education meeting Monday. Districtwide, 60% of all students tested scored in the top three bands. The national average is 50%.

“We were very pleased to see improvement in our general math performance,” she said. “We have an increase in all but two grade levels.”

A few cohorts have been implementing new math curriculum, Mathews said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of especially our teachers, who have really leaned in on those math (lessons), meeting our students where they are,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

Performance in sixth and 10th grades decreased by less than 1%, while it stayed about the same in seventh grade, according to a chart Mathews displayed during her presentation. The majority of students reached their growth targets in all but sixth grade, and the majority of students in every grade made some growth, with the average per grade ranging from 59% in ninth grade to 98% in kindergarten.

An even larger improvement was seen in reading, where the percentage of students in the top three bands rose by 3.37% percentage points. Across the district, 61% of the students tested reached the top three bands. The percentage of students meeting their growth targets ranged from 58% in sixth and 10th grades to 70% in kindergarten, with the number falling below 50% only in sixth, seventh and 10th grades. Half or more of the students in each grade achieved some growth, with the average ranging from 50% in ninth and 10th grades to 95% in kindergarten.

In science, the percentage of students scoring proficient or better fell by 1.78%. Overall, 61% of district students tested scored in the average, high average or high categories.

“We don’t see any large drops in any of those grade levels,” Mathews said.

Growth figures were not provided for science.