More mask talk: Parents sound off about mask policy at school board meeting, board approves property purchase

How well a mask protects the person wearing it depends on the fabric it is made of, how it is made, the number of layers and how well it fits, the CDC says.

For more information on CDC’s K-12 guidance, visit bit.ly/3uwfZKc.

Ammie Foster said the board “botched” implementation of the mask policy and sowed division. The school district initially failed to provide notice that there would be a religious exemption. She said some students were sent to a principal’s office, placed in a separate room or moved to the hallway if they did not wear a mask. Some were “humiliated in front of staff and students,” she said.

“We are putting children into groups: masked and unmasked,” Foster said. “Each school reacted differently.”

Heidi Petro thought it was unhealthy to wear a mask.

“What happens to the human mind when it is affected by excess carbon dioxide or lack of oxygen for an extended period of time?” she asked the board.

But wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide level in the air you breathe, according to the CDC. Carbon dioxide molecules are much smaller than the respiratory droplets that carry the virus and can easily pass through any cloth mask.