More mask talk: Parents sound off about mask policy at school board meeting, board approves property purchase

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved the purchase of a residence at 619 N. Ninth St. and an adjacent vacant lot so the land can become part of the grounds of the planned Early Learning Center.
“The home is contiguous to the former Tinley property and is required for construction of the Early Learning Center,” board materials stated.
“This will allow us to have enough land to build the Early Learning Center,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “The family was making a change already. I think it’s a win-win for both of us.”
After Midwest Right-of-Way negotiated with current owner Jolene Wetmore, the district agreed to pay $185,000 plus closing costs for the property and a $5,000 moving allowance to the current owners for a total of about $195,000.
The property will be purchased with private donations from the fundraising campaign for the Early Learning Center, Murillo said.
The closing will be held sometime before Nov. 8, according to the purchase agreement.
The State of Iowa will invest $7 million to help Council Bluffs Community School District launch a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference on June 23. Long before students can learn job skills, they must be ready to start kindergarten and be successful in school, she said.
Part of the money will go toward construction of an Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G on the site of the former Tinley School building, which most recently housed Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. An additional $10.24 million would need to be raised to cover the cost of construction and the establishment of a $2.24 million endowment to help pay for operating costs. The district has set aside about $5 million in revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax, and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is just beginning to raise money from the community, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. LaFerla is also president of the school board.
The center will offer programming for children from birth through preschool and is an effort to address ongoing needs for more childcare and preschool capacity in the community. The district is currently unable to serve all of the preschool-age children who qualify for its reduced-cost voluntary preschool program, Murillo said at a Board of Education meeting in June.
"We have 32 classrooms of preschool in 10 elementary buildings," she said. "All of our buildings are full. We have a waiting list."
Murillo estimated that 180 to 200 children who qualify do not have access to the program. The future Early Learning Center will extend that opportunity to almost 200 more students.
The district hopes to have design work on the Early Learning Center ready by early 2022 and complete construction by fall 2023.
Continued mask discussions
The expectation that students, staff and visitors wear masks is still causing friction with many parents. All of the attendees who spoke during public participation at the meeting expressed opposition to the mask policy.
Abrian Patterson said her daughter was denied entrance to school after she told a school official that her daughter would not be wearing a mask. She called that “unconstitutional” and accused board members of “intentionally putting children at risk.”
However, the policy of expecting mask usage is consistent with the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and does not violate Constitution.
“CDC recommends universal masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status,” an entry under K-12 guidance on the agency’s website states. It is especially important when people cannot maintain a physical distance of at least three feet, the guidelines state.
According to the CDC, “When you wear a mask, you protect others as well as yourself. Masks work best when everyone wears one.”
How well a mask protects the person wearing it depends on the fabric it is made of, how it is made, the number of layers and how well it fits, the CDC says.
For more information on CDC’s K-12 guidance, visit bit.ly/3uwfZKc.
Ammie Foster said the board “botched” implementation of the mask policy and sowed division. The school district initially failed to provide notice that there would be a religious exemption. She said some students were sent to a principal’s office, placed in a separate room or moved to the hallway if they did not wear a mask. Some were “humiliated in front of staff and students,” she said.
“We are putting children into groups: masked and unmasked,” Foster said. “Each school reacted differently.”
Heidi Petro thought it was unhealthy to wear a mask.
“What happens to the human mind when it is affected by excess carbon dioxide or lack of oxygen for an extended period of time?” she asked the board.
But wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide level in the air you breathe, according to the CDC. Carbon dioxide molecules are much smaller than the respiratory droplets that carry the virus and can easily pass through any cloth mask.
Petro asked for the resignation of board members Jill Shudak and LaFerla and offered resignation letters for them to sign. She said she knew they wouldn’t sign so she would circulate a petition asking for them to resign.
“We pay your salaries,” she said.
“We don’t get paid a penny,” board Vice President David Coziahr said.
Petro responded, “Good. Then you won’t have any qualms when we ask to see your bank accounts.”
She said the board had “failed to protect the safety of staff and students.”
While citizens are free to ask elected officials to resign, Iowa has no procedure for recalling or removing school board members, according to Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett.
“Iowa has no recall election for any elected office,” she said.
Council Bluffs Community School District voters will fill three school board seats in the city-school election scheduled for Nov. 2.