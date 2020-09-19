Most local schools have a few COVID-19 cases; Heartland Christian has none reported

Lewis Central Community School District has its first active cases of COVID-19 since school started on Aug. 25.
The school district has eight positive cases among students and a few among staff members, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“It’s important to note that the contact tracing does not suggest that any of these positive cases originated in our schools,” he said. “As of today, we have no evidence of COVID-19 spread within our schools. We believe our face-coverings mandate, our quarantines of potential exposures and all our mitigation efforts are making a significant difference and keeping our numbers down.”
Council Bluffs Community School District has eight active cases of COVID-19 among students and a few among staff members, Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer, said Friday. Less than 1% of the student and staff populations are currently infected with the illness.
There are a few cases among staff members at Iowa School for the Deaf, according to Superintendent Steve Gettel.
Heartland Christian School still has not had a case since starting school on Aug. 20, according to Larry Gray, executive director.
“I can only say thanks — to the Lord for protecting us and to our parents, staff and students, who have been very cooperative with all of our new protocols,” he said.
This week’s update is less specific because of new guidelines on sharing information on COVID-19 cases for schools and local public health agencies released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The guidelines state that “schools with five or fewer cases should not provide a specific count but can confirm there are cases within the school population.”
The Nonpareil asked the Iowa Department of Public Health for a clarification on the guidelines, and spokeswoman Amy McCoy said she could not speak to how the guidelines apply to schools and referred the Nonpareil to the Iowa Department of Education. A Department of Education spokeswoman could not be reached Friday afternoon.
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 10.6% Friday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state has said a positivity rate of 15% or higher would be among the benchmarks it uses when considering a request to move to online-only education. Mills County’s 14-day rate was at 7.8%.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, the county had 1,938 positive COVID-19 cases out of 19,853 tests, an increase of 44 positives cases off a 24-hour period, according to the state COVID-19 website.
There have been 1,581 recoveries in the county. The state listed 37 deaths. Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday it is still working to verify the 37th death. The Iowa Department of Public Health has not responded to a request for clarification.
In Iowa, there were 78,523 cases out of 727,664 tests as of Friday afternoon — an increase of 1,319 cases over 24 hours, according to the state website. The site listed 1,260 deaths, an increase of 10.
There have been 56,528 recoveries, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
