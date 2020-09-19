Most local schools have a few COVID-19 cases; Heartland Christian has none reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central Community School District has its first active cases of COVID-19 since school started on Aug. 25.

The school district has eight positive cases among students and a few among staff members, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.

“It’s important to note that the contact tracing does not suggest that any of these positive cases originated in our schools,” he said. “As of today, we have no evidence of COVID-19 spread within our schools. We believe our face-coverings mandate, our quarantines of potential exposures and all our mitigation efforts are making a significant difference and keeping our numbers down.”

Council Bluffs Community School District has eight active cases of COVID-19 among students and a few among staff members, Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer, said Friday. Less than 1% of the student and staff populations are currently infected with the illness.

There are a few cases among staff members at Iowa School for the Deaf, according to Superintendent Steve Gettel.

Heartland Christian School still has not had a case since starting school on Aug. 20, according to Larry Gray, executive director.