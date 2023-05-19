A Titan who has helped steer Lewis Central Community School District’s academic and technological advancement is about to power down.

Dave Black, the district’s school improvement specialist, will end 26 years at Lewis Central — and 43 years in education — on June 30.

Black had the same title when he came to Lewis Central in 1997, but the position was broader. He did strategic planning, curriculum development, assessment and some technology, he said. He also helped manage special education and other federal programs.

“Chuck Scott and I worked together on all of those kinds of things,” he said.

Back then, there was no special education department, no human resources department, no separate curriculum director and no business manager — just a couple clerks, Black said.

“At that time, we had curriculum facilitators — we had teachers doing that,” he said. “Since we didn’t have an HR department, the principals did a lot of that stuff. We didn’t have to do background checks on everybody.”

Now, the district does periodic background checks on employees who are not new to the district.

The curriculum director position evolved after Kim Jones started working on curriculum and professional development part-time while serving as a part-time assistant principal.

Not surprisingly, technology in the district has changed dramatically, Black said.

“When I started, we didn’t even have a local area network in all the buildings,” he said.

Networks were set up in each building, then connected, with Kreft Primary School initially tying in via a wireless signal, Black said.

“We’ve gone from not having any networks at all to having ubiquitous access to networks,” he said.

In general, the district has moved from paper-driven to technology-driven, Black said.

“All of our payroll is now online,” he said. “We’ve expanded staff to support those processes. One of the things we did eventually was put in place an online job application process.”

Data the Iowa Department of Education requires schools to submit must now be sent electronically, Black said.

“Any student information management system in Iowa now has to connect directly to the state department without sending a piece of paper,” he said.

The nutrition and transportation systems connect to the student information management system so officials in those areas can calculate the number of mouths they need to feed and the number of bodies they need to transport, Black said.

“We’ve automated all that so nobody has to hand-enter that,” he said.

Black has appreciated his time at Lewis Central.

“This place is a place that feels like home,” he said. “There’s a culture here that’s all about kids, all about people. That is very rewarding to be in a place where you feel valued, you’re listened to. I value and look forward to being at work every day.”

The district has a food pantry, Thriving Titans, and support from the booster clubs and community, Black said.

“There’s just a lot of things like that that say it’s a caring place,” he said. “Our kids really excel … Our achievement, activities, our involvement with school is really high.”

Black graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1976, earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at Morningside College in 1980 and began his career as a band director at Sergeant Bluff. After 10 years, he left to become a research associate at Iowa State University, where he gathered statistics and other information to support professors and doctoral students. He also did a limited amount of teaching.

When the flood of 1993 swamped their house in Ames, Black decided it was time to move and accepted a job with Eddyville and Blakesburg as assistant to the superintendent. He served as a curriculum director to Eddyville, Blakesburg and Fremont and helped Eddyville and Blakesburg prepare for consolidation. (Fremont joined them later.)

However, when they formed a single district, they found they needed to cut $400,000 out of their budget, and Black’s job was eliminated. Since they had been living in Oskaloosa since he took the job, he applied for and accepted a job there as curriculum director and instructor. After a year, he decided he didn’t like the direction that district was going. During a state Project Easier advisory session, he had talked to Chuck Scott (then interim superintendent at Lewis Central), who encouraged him to apply for the position there. He did, and when he was offered the job, decided it would be a good time to return to the area, partly because he still had family living here.

Black is now looking forward to taking his last day off to embark on a fishing trip to Canada for the 22nd straight year — with a group of friends who have been making the trip for 42 years — and taking a trip to Italy with his wife, Teri, this fall.

The couple has four adult sons and seven grandchildren living in Council Bluffs, Houston and the San Francisco area, so they’ll no doubt be traveling to visit them. His father and a sister live here, another sister lives near Glenwood and his brother plans to move to Omaha. And they will likely go on some other outings more often.

“We like to kayak,” Black said. “On those beautiful days when I go to work and she doesn’t, she reminds me we could be kayaking.”

He has some pursuits of his own in mind, too. He’s looking forward to spending more time golfing and playing trumpet. He has stayed active as a musician and currently plays in a salsa band, brass quintet and occasionally a dance band. And he sometimes steps in when schools or other theaters need a lead trumpet player for a musical.

And Black may not completely escape education.

“I’ll probably do some consulting,” he said.