Murillo not selected for Missouri job, 'excited' about future of Bluffs schools

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo will be staying in Council Bluffs – at least for now.

The Board of Education in a Kansas City-area school district where she was a finalist for superintendent has offered the position to an internal candidate, she said in an email to staff members Thursday.

That person would be Mike Kimbrel, current superintendent of academic services at Park Hill School District in Missouri. The other finalist was a superintendent from Texas.

Murillo became superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools on July 1, 2017, replacing Martha Bruckner, who retired.

Council Bluffs Board of Education President Chris LaFerla said he understands that Murillo has family in the Kansas City area but is glad she will be staying in Council Bluffs.

“I’m very grateful that she is planning to be here,” he said. “She’s accomplished an awful lot during the five years she’s been here.”

LaFerla highlighted her establishment of the Early College Academy, TradeWorks Academy and Diploma Plus One programs, among other accomplishments.

“She supervised renovation of both of the middle schools and now is working on the Early Learning Center campaign -- all while managing the entire school district through the (anxiety) of the pandemic,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the work she’s done,” LaFerla said. “I’m grateful she’s going to continue leading our district and to know that she’s fully committed to … continue serving and leading our district.”

Murillo sent a message out Monday notifying staff that she was a finalist for the Missouri position.

“With my strong roots in the Kansas City area, considering this new opportunity to potentially move closer to home while I also continue to grow professionally became a real interest to me,” she said.

Murillo also indicated she would be happy to continue serving Council Bluffs Community Schools, if the opportunity did not work out. She reiterated that in Thursday’s message.

“I want you to know that, even through the experience of being considered for the new role, I am as excited as ever about the future of our Council Bluffs schools,” she said. “As I shared with you earlier this week, I am very grateful to continue serving this caring and innovative community. I look forward to working with this outstanding school community in a focused and determined collective effort to accomplish our district’s strategic goals.

“Thank you for your dedication and for your confidence in me as we work together in the months and years to come."

