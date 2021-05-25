National Merit Scholar Fitch to pursue engineering at Iowa

Daniel Fitch, a member of the Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 2021, finished high school with flying colors.
He won a prestigious National Merit Scholarship and was named an Advanced Placement Scholar and a Governor’s Scholar.
Daniel was named to the Gold Honor Roll every semester at Abraham Lincoln and served as president of the school’s National Honor Society Chapter, which did service projects such as sending care packages to preschoolers in Kigali, Rwanda. He was also secretary of the DECA Chapter.
In the fall of his junior year, he took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test. Because of his excellent score, he was invited to apply to be a National Merit Scholar. He did and advanced through the multi-phase screening process. After sending information about his academic record and activities, he was named a semifinalist. The final phase involved writing an essay about a specific topic.
Once a candidate becomes a finalist, they are likely to get a National Merit Scholarship offer from a college or university. He was offered a $30,000 scholarship by the University of Iowa, where he plans to study chemical, mechanical or electrical engineering.
“It’s most likely going to be chemical or electrical,” he said.
Daniel competed on a VEX robotics team throughout high school, helping to design and build robots and plan strategies for matches.
“I think it was the main thing that directed me toward engineering,” he said.
Daniel also earned perfect scores on the Reading and Science subtests of the ACT test.
A member of the boys soccer team at Abraham Lincoln, he and his teammates were scheduled to play in a substate semifinal game Monday at Sioux City West.
Daniel is an avid musician and played tenor saxophone in the band throughout high school and sax and piano in jazz band for two years. He has studied piano privately with Julie Bond most of his life.
“I think I’ve been taking lessons from her since first grade,” he said.
Daniel has entered piano competitions in the area, including the Victor Borge Legacy Festival, and earned an honorable mention at a piano festival the last two years. Still, he is not sure if he will try to keep playing music at Iowa.
“Engineering is already a huge time commitment,” he said.
Daniel will be going to Iowa with more than 80 transferrable credits, mostly from Advanced Placement and concurrent credit classes he took in high school. He also took three online courses from Iowa Western Community College while attending AL. Theoretically, it could be as much as two years of college credit, but not all of the credits will apply to his major, he said.