National Merit Scholar Fitch to pursue engineering at Iowa

“I think it was the main thing that directed me toward engineering,” he said.

Daniel also earned perfect scores on the Reading and Science subtests of the ACT test.

A member of the boys soccer team at Abraham Lincoln, he and his teammates were scheduled to play in a substate semifinal game Monday at Sioux City West.

Daniel is an avid musician and played tenor saxophone in the band throughout high school and sax and piano in jazz band for two years. He has studied piano privately with Julie Bond most of his life.

“I think I’ve been taking lessons from her since first grade,” he said.

Daniel has entered piano competitions in the area, including the Victor Borge Legacy Festival, and earned an honorable mention at a piano festival the last two years. Still, he is not sure if he will try to keep playing music at Iowa.

“Engineering is already a huge time commitment,” he said.