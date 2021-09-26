Nelson Family Foundation honors five Council Bluffs and Lewis Central teachers

“As one of Jane’s colleagues stated, ‘There is no one I have worked with during my nearly 20 years in the Council Bluffs Schools who is more deserving of this honor. Jane is as unassuming as she is passionate. She is as humble as she is intelligent. She is as quietly committed as she is dedicated. And she is just as self-effacing as she is effective. For as much talk as there is in education about ACT scores, Iowa Assessments, and MAP testing, Jane’s impact on the lives of her students is immeasurable. The evidence of her impact lies in the number of students who visit after graduating; the thank you cards; the wedding invitations; and the success stories.’

“The impact Jane has on her students is immeasurable, and several former students were among those who nominated Jane for this honor,” Whitson said. “One student shared a story of terrible loss, writing that his mother passed away two months before he graduated high school. Amidst that loss, there was little comfort to be found from general platitudes, and it was Jane’s honesty and advice that helped this student continue moving forward. He wrote, ‘I am eternally grateful to her for this advice, and I hope that she knows she deserves many more awards than this one. She is one of the good ones, one of the greats, and her legacy is more than teaching, more than essays and grammar and split infinitives, but one of love, acceptance and the realization that we must carry the torch, even in the darkest days — it is in that darkness, because of that darkness, that we know who we truly are.’”