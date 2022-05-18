New secondary principal already part of Heartland Christian School family

It will almost be like a family reunion when the new secondary principal arrives at Heartland Christian School this fall.

Dan Merriam, who will replace the retiring Carolyn Parton, is the husband of Heartland Christian librarian Cyndi Merriam, father of cross country coach Sarah Steinmetz, father-in-law of elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz and grandfather of three Heartland students, according to Executive Director Larry Gray.

“My oldest granddaughter started here in kindergarten, and she’s a junior this year,” Merriam said. “We’ve been part of the Heartland family for many years.”

He is currently employed as a school-based interventionist/graduation coach for Green Hills Area Education Agency, working with Lewis Central and Kirn Middle Schools. As an interventionist, he checks attendance records and contacts parents when their child has unexcused or excessive absences. He also advises students on credits they need to graduate.

“Mr. Merriam is well qualified to be the second secondary principal at HCS and to continue the excellence in education that was established under our retiring principal, Mrs. Carolyn Parton,” Gray said. “Dan’s educational background and years of experience made him the ideal candidate to take the baton and continue the journey forward.”

“I have some big shoes to fill,” Merriam said. “I think I’m ready. I’ve got some good people to work with: Justin and Larry.”

Heartland also has some good students and families, he said.

Merriam has been in education for 47 years — but that doesn’t mean he’s about to retire, he said.

“I enjoy it and, as long as I’m able to continue, I’ll keep going,” he said. “I like being busy. I think it keeps you young. I’m not one for sitting around.”

Merriam began his career in education with 32 years of teaching, coaching and some athletic directing at Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant Community School District (which now also includes Walnut). He coached boys track for 30 years, was assistant football coach for 25 years and coached boys and girls basketball for a few years. Years ago, he helped with football and track at Heartland Christian.

In 2008, he accepted the position of school administrative manager at Thomas Jefferson High School. He accepted his current position eight years ago.

“I’ve been at a lot of schools in Council Bluffs,” he said. “This will be a nice change of pace for me.”

Among the rewards in education are “seeing students you had and watching them move on in life, mature, have fun and contribute to society,” he said. “I keep in touch with a lot of former students. I enjoy that. I like seeing how well they’ve done.”

“The people I’ve worked with at Green Hills have been really, really good,” Merriam said. “Same with Council Bluffs and Lewis Central — top notch.”

Despite his long career in education, Merriam has never served as a principal — although as a SAM, he was just one step away.

“TJ was really good training for me,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t know what you’re being trained for.”

Merriam is looking forward to his new job at Heartland.

“We just want to give our kids the best possible education,” he said.

Dan and Cyndi have two adult children and six grandchildren.

