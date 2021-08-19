Nice morning, smooth start for Heartland Christian School

Cars were lined up along Wright Road on a sunny morning Thursday as Heartland Christian School students arrived for their first day of school.

The kickoff of the academic year went smoothly, Executive Director Larry Gray reported Thursday afternoon.

“Everybody came early today,” he said.

School officials continued to have parents drop students off at three different entrances to reduce congestion, Gray said -- one for elementary, one for preschool and one for middle and high school. Heartland started dividing students into three streams last year to minimize crowding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harper Sosi, 4, was excited about starting preschool, and Grant Sullivan was excited to be starting first grade. Grant said he was most excited about getting to play outside with his friends during recess.

Indications were that Heartland’s enrollment was rebounding after dipping last year because of the pandemic, Gray said. As of Thursday, it was at 220 students -- up from a little more than 200 last year but still less than the 250 who attended the year before.

“We’re still building back,” he said. “I think all schools will be.”