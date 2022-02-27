Nominations open for Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher awards.

The $10,000 awards are given annually to outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers and are funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation.

For the 14th year, anyone can nominate a worthy instructor from a non-urban school within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Instructors in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are not eligible.

Since 2008, 48 educators have been honored, and a total of $500,000 has been awarded by the foundation. In 2021, 220 nominations were submitted, setting a new record for nominations received in a single year. A panel of judges selects four winners — two elementary and two secondary — and the winners’ school districts receive an additional $2,500 award. Teachers may use their awards for anything unrelated to school.

“Charles Lakin grew up in Emerson,” said Lolli Haws, executive director of Green Hills Area Education Agency. “He knew the importance of public school education — and more importantly, knew what made our schools great: the teachers. He wanted to recognize the efforts of instructors who inspire students to engage in school and engage in their work for students.”

Haws urged fellow staff members, parents, community members and students to nominate instructors by clicking the nomination link on the AEA website at www.ghaea.org. The site also includes a list of eligible school districts. The deadline for nominations is March 31.

Awards are kept secret until the Lakin Award ceremonies, which are held in May. Teachers do not know in advance that they have won.

“The look on the faces of the teachers and the students of those teachers is priceless,” said Haws. “People do not go into education for the dollars. An award like this says ‘we appreciate you’ with a big financial thank you as well.”

