Nominations sought for Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame

The Abraham Lincoln Hall of Fame Committee is looking for nominations for the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame.

The committee meets regularly to review applications, select new members and then celebrate new and past members at its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The committee has received few nominations over the past few years and would like to grow the pool of candidates. Nominations should be submitted before the end of December.

To submit a nomination, complete the form at bit.ly/3U2thdl and email it to both David Price at dprice@cbcsd.org and Angela Lesley at alesley@cbcsd.org. You may also print the document, complete it and return to Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. For more information, contact Price at 712-328-6481.

