Nominations sought for Iowa STEM Teacher Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Iowa STEM Teacher Award.
The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is partnering with Kemin Industries on the award for the eighth year.
The Iowa STEM Teacher Award recognizes one full-time, licensed preK-12 teacher from each of the six Iowa STEM regions for their passion in motivating their students to develop a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in and out of the classroom. The six teachers selected will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.
“Iowa’s future engineers, technologists, actuaries, chemists and algebra teachers are today’s students in the classrooms and (in the) care of educators who hold their lives and our future economy in their hands,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “We all owe a debt of gratitude to outstanding STEM teachers who inspire our young to pursue these high-demand careers. Thankfully, Kemin Industries enables the recognition of a few such rock stars each year.”
Any individual can nominate a teacher by visiting iowastem.org/teacheraward-application and completing the nomination form by Sunday, Oct. 10. Following the nomination, teachers will fill out an application that will be reviewed by a panel of judges. An award recipient from each of the six STEM regions will be announced in January 2022.
“Kemin Industries is honored to sponsor the eighth annual Iowa STEM Teacher Award,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, president and CEO of Kemin Industries. “Iowa educators make a difference, both for their students and for our future. We see the results of their tremendous efforts each day at Kemin and look forward to showing our appreciation for their passion.”
Established in July 2011 via a governor’s executive order, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is a public-private partnership of educators, companies and Iowa students and families addressing policies and programs designed to improve Iowa’s educational system focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The STEM Council works to engage and prepare students for a career-ready workforce path, regain our state’s historic leadership position in education and provide a vital competitive economic advantage now and for the future to ensure that every Iowa student has access to world-class STEM education opportunities.
The 62-member STEM Council is co-chaired by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Foundation Analytical Laboratory owner and Director of Technical Services Diane Young. For more information, visit iowastem.org.
Kemin Industries is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainable transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, according to a release. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.
For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solution to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.
Established in 1961 in Des Moines, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing families in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.