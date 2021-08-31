Nominations sought for Iowa STEM Teacher Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Iowa STEM Teacher Award.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is partnering with Kemin Industries on the award for the eighth year.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award recognizes one full-time, licensed preK-12 teacher from each of the six Iowa STEM regions for their passion in motivating their students to develop a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in and out of the classroom. The six teachers selected will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.

“Iowa’s future engineers, technologists, actuaries, chemists and algebra teachers are today’s students in the classrooms and (in the) care of educators who hold their lives and our future economy in their hands,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “We all owe a debt of gratitude to outstanding STEM teachers who inspire our young to pursue these high-demand careers. Thankfully, Kemin Industries enables the recognition of a few such rock stars each year.”