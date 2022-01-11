Nominations sought for Nelson Family Foundation annual teaching awards

The Nelson Family Foundation is accepting nominations for the Nelson Family Foundation Excellence in Teaching awards, according to solicitations posted on the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District websites.

The awards recognize people who go above and beyond to demonstrate leadership and vision in their schools.

Five individuals will each receive a $5,000 gift and will be recognized at an awards program in 2022. The date and format of this year’s awards program is yet to be determined, due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominees must have at least two years of experience as a certified teacher (K-12) or counselor in the Council Bluffs or Lewis Central Community School District. Past recipients are not eligible to be nominated for future recognition through the program.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 11.

The online nomination form is available at thenelsonfoundation.org.

