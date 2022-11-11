Official: Council Bluffs Early Learning Center construction on schedule

Construction of the Early Learning Center is proceeding as planned, an official said during the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The 38,000-square-foot facility will house both preschool and childcare programs and is expected to serve about 200 children when it opens in August 2023.

Work began on April 18 and is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2023, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager. The steel framework is now in place, as well as some concrete block walls — and metal studs have been installed, he said.

The center will have 14 classrooms, including 11 for preschool, two for toddlers and one for infants. There will be large and small motor skills rooms, as well as offices, work rooms, storage rooms, a multipurpose room and a kitchen.

District officials have working on strategic planning for the center with representatives from the Iowa Department of Education and consultants from the Juniper Gardens project at the University of Kansas, according to Tracy Mathews, chief academic officer.

The state is anxious to find out if the center can be a model for combining early education and K-12 school systems elsewhere in the state, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“We’re really excited to be leading the way,” she said.

The building will have a secure entrance and will be equipped with 16 indoor surveillance cameras and 22 outdoor cameras, Meyer said.

“We’ll have card readers on every (exterior) door,” he said, “because all of the classrooms have doors going to some kind of playground.”

There will also be card readers on the playground gates, Meyer said.

The rooms for infants and 1- and 2-year-old toddlers will have a heated floor, since they are likely to play on the floor, he said. Tubes for a radon mitigation system will be built into the facility. If radon levels in the completed building are above recommended amounts, a fan can be added.

Efforts have been made to minimize the impact of any supply chain issues, Meyer said.

“We’ve ordered every single thing that we possibly can,” he said.

Furniture will probably be ordered in January, he added.

The project is expected to cost $17,706,211, including $14,965,920 for construction, $1,118,364 for professional fees, $783,385 for equipment and furnishings, $234,800 for land acquisition and $603,742 for other costs. The total also includes $978,852 for contingencies.

The project and a $2.24 million endowment will be funded with a $7 million state grant, $5 million from the school district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax revenue and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, $4 million from an anonymous lead donor, a $1.04 million grant from the Iowa West Foundation, $1 million from another foundation, $100,000 from American National Bank, $100,000 from Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh, and pledges from other private foundations and individuals.