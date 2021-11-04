One newcomer, five incumbents win seats on Iowa Western Board of Trustees

One newcomer will join five incumbents and other current members on the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees.

Chris Blake of Wiota is the new member. He received 328 votes in Pottawattamie County and 2,212 in Cass County to represent District 4, where incumbent Scott Robinson did not seek re-election. There were seven write-in votes in Pottawattamie County and 19 in Cass County. District 4 includes all of the Atlantic, Cumberland-Anita-Massena, Griswold and Riverside Community School Districts.

Matt Johnson of Council Bluffs was elected to his first full term representing District 5 with 949 votes after being appointed to finish the term of past President Brent Siegrist, who resigned to run for the Iowa Legislature. There were 13 write-in votes. District 5 includes Precincts 6, 8, 9, 10A, 10B, 11 and 12 that lie inside the Council Bluffs Community School District.

District 6 Representative Scott Williams of Council Bluffs, who also ran unopposed, was re-elected to his seat with 326 votes. There were 18 write-in votes.

In the only contested race, District 7 incumbent Kirk Madsen topped challenger Bryan Jack Holder, both of Council Bluffs, by a vote of 505 to 436. There were seven write-in votes.

Incumbent Randy Pash of Harlan was re-elected to represent District 9 with 816 votes in Pottawattamie County and 1,523 in Shelby County. There were eight write-in votes, all in Pottawattamie County.

