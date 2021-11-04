 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One newcomer, five incumbents win seats on Iowa Western Board of Trustees
0 comments
top story

One newcomer, five incumbents win seats on Iowa Western Board of Trustees

{{featured_button_text}}
20210112_new_iwcctrustees 2.jpg

Matt Johnson is sworn in as District 5 representative on the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

 TIM JOHNSON, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

One newcomer will join five incumbents and other current members on the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees.

Chris Blake of Wiota is the new member. He received 328 votes in Pottawattamie County and 2,212 in Cass County to represent District 4, where incumbent Scott Robinson did not seek re-election. There were seven write-in votes in Pottawattamie County and 19 in Cass County. District 4 includes all of the Atlantic, Cumberland-Anita-Massena, Griswold and Riverside Community School Districts.

Matt Johnson of Council Bluffs was elected to his first full term representing District 5 with 949 votes after being appointed to finish the term of past President Brent Siegrist, who resigned to run for the Iowa Legislature. There were 13 write-in votes. District 5 includes Precincts 6, 8, 9, 10A, 10B, 11 and 12 that lie inside the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

District 6 Representative Scott Williams of Council Bluffs, who also ran unopposed, was re-elected to his seat with 326 votes. There were 18 write-in votes.

In the only contested race, District 7 incumbent Kirk Madsen topped challenger Bryan Jack Holder, both of Council Bluffs, by a vote of 505 to 436. There were seven write-in votes.

Kirk Madsen

Kirk Madsen

Incumbent Randy Pash of Harlan was re-elected to represent District 9 with 816 votes in Pottawattamie County and 1,523 in Shelby County. There were eight write-in votes, all in Pottawattamie County.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City, school election today
Education

City, school election today

  • Updated

The city and school board election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hear from candidates for the Council Bluffs City Council, Lewis Central School Board and Council Bluffs School Board at this link.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert