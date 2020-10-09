Opera Omaha offers students a chance to hear poems set to music

“What’s interesting is, what they choose to set to music will range from simple to in-depth,” she said. “That variety is what makes it interesting.”

The poets whose work is chosen will have an opportunity to work with the composer and musicians to further develop the piece. The songs will be performed by Opera Omaha’s Holland Community Opera Fellows.

In addition, teachers can request a virtual workshop on writing poetry for music for groups of students by submitting an interest form available at operaomaha.org/poetry.

Students may submit up to two poems. All work must be original and should be submitted in PDF or Microsoft Word file format. Full project information including suggested prompts created by Nebraska Writers Collective and poem submission forms are also available at operaomaha.org/poetry.

Poems should be on one of the themes but do not need to use the suggested prompts. They can be in any structure but will be more conducive to being set to music if they are fewer than 250 words. Poems with completed and signed submission forms need to be emailed to poetry@operaomaha.org by Nov. 30.

