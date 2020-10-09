Opera Omaha offers students a chance to hear poems set to music

Students can vie to have their poetry brought to life by being set to original music as part of Opera Omaha’s Poetry and Music Project.
The fourth annual project, produced in partnership with Nebraska Writers Collective, is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Iowa and Nebraska. The resulting songs will be premiered during a public concert in May 2021.
It’s a rare opportunity for student writers, and one past participants have relished, said Lauren Medici, director of engagement programs for Opera Omaha.
“It’s a really great opportunity to look at writing poetry in a different way,” she said.
Poems on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history and getting unstuck are sought for the project, according to a press release from the organization. All poems entered will be published in a softcover book, and an assortment of poems will be set to music by composers Matt Browne and Frances Pollock, alumni of The American Opera Project’s Composers and the Voice training program.
“They’ll pick a handful,” Medici said. “Last year, they chose 10 poems between the two of them.”
Selection is not limited to advanced works by older students, Medici said. It is simply a matter of what inspires the composers.
“What’s interesting is, what they choose to set to music will range from simple to in-depth,” she said. “That variety is what makes it interesting.”
The poets whose work is chosen will have an opportunity to work with the composer and musicians to further develop the piece. The songs will be performed by Opera Omaha’s Holland Community Opera Fellows.
In addition, teachers can request a virtual workshop on writing poetry for music for groups of students by submitting an interest form available at operaomaha.org/poetry.
Students may submit up to two poems. All work must be original and should be submitted in PDF or Microsoft Word file format. Full project information including suggested prompts created by Nebraska Writers Collective and poem submission forms are also available at operaomaha.org/poetry.
Poems should be on one of the themes but do not need to use the suggested prompts. They can be in any structure but will be more conducive to being set to music if they are fewer than 250 words. Poems with completed and signed submission forms need to be emailed to poetry@operaomaha.org by Nov. 30.
