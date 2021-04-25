OPS administrator to lead St. Albert secondary students

St. Albert Catholic School has chosen Stephen Eubanks to be its new secondary principal, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines announced Friday. He will start his new role on July 1.

Eubanks comes to St. Albert from Omaha Public Schools, where he has served as a science teacher, coach, student assistance team coordinator, assistant principal, athletic director, principal and director of curriculum instruction and support, according to a press release from the diocese. He has more than 32 years of experience in educational leadership.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience as an educational leader with the Omaha Public Schools,” said Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert. “He understands the mission of Catholic education and its value in our community. We are truly blessed to have such a man of faith join our team and continue our mission of excellence.”

“I am extremely excited to have Stephen leading the charge for the middle and high school students at St. Albert Catholic,” said Donna Bishop, superintendent of schools. “He is a dedicated administrator driven to ensure the academic achievement and social-emotional health of every student. We are blessed to have him join our team.”

