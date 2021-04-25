OPS administrator to lead St. Albert secondary students

St. Albert Catholic School has chosen Stephen Eubanks to be its new secondary principal, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines announced Friday. He will start his new role on July 1.
Eubanks comes to St. Albert from Omaha Public Schools, where he has served as a science teacher, coach, student assistance team coordinator, assistant principal, athletic director, principal and director of curriculum instruction and support, according to a press release from the diocese. He has more than 32 years of experience in educational leadership.
“Steve brings a wealth of experience as an educational leader with the Omaha Public Schools,” said Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert. “He understands the mission of Catholic education and its value in our community. We are truly blessed to have such a man of faith join our team and continue our mission of excellence.”
“I am extremely excited to have Stephen leading the charge for the middle and high school students at St. Albert Catholic,” said Donna Bishop, superintendent of schools. “He is a dedicated administrator driven to ensure the academic achievement and social-emotional health of every student. We are blessed to have him join our team.”
During his time at OPS, Eubanks established a safe and secure school environment centered on a culture of academic excellence, the press release stated. As a high-performing instructional leader with a strong focus on student achievement, he helped increase student performance at each grade level on state assessments in reading, writing, science and math.
“My tenure in education has taught me that a strong focus on empowering others and cultivating the ideals of pride, unity and community will maximize achievement and define a culture of excellence,” Eubanks said. “As a transformational leader, I have subscribed to a growth mindset (that) brings out the best in others.”
Eubanks graduated from Gross Catholic High School in Omaha and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology education with a minor in physical science and coaching at the University of South Dakota. He received a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a certified athletic administrator.
The Diocese of Des Moines Catholic Schools includes 16 schools in 23 counties in central and southwest Iowa. Catholic schools in the Des Moines Diocese build Christ-centered, collaborative, inclusive partnerships with parents, students and parishes to provide innovative academic excellence and inspirational faith formation for students.
