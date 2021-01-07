Pandemic impact on enrollment, achievement complicates Iowa school funding

There was a time when Iowa lawmakers took up funding for K-12 schools in the first month of each legislative session to highlight the priority Iowans place on education.

That was changed a few years ago, giving legislators more time to get a better handle on state finances before making a decision on one of the largest slices of the general fund budget pie. The argument for the change was that allocating nearly half of the state’s general fund budget for K-12 schools said more about the importance of education than the timing of the appropriation.

This year, about $3.4 billion — nearly 44 percent of the Iowa’s $7.77 billion general fund budget — is going to K-12 education.

When the Iowa Legislature convenes Monday, the school funding challenge will be made more difficult by the impact COVID-19 has had on school finances, enrollment and student achievement.

Given those challenges, the Iowa Association of School Boards is asking legislators to provide “at a minimum” $90 million in new funding, according to its lobbyist, Phil Jeneary.

That would be nearly the same size bump as the roughly $100 million increase for 327 K-12 school districts the GOP-controlled Legislature approved in 2020.