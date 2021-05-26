Parent asks Bluffs Schools to separate masked, unmasked students in fall

In the wake of the Iowa Legislature’s passage and Gov. Reynolds’ signing of a last-minute law prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks in school, a Council Bluffs parent is asking Council Bluffs Community Schools to make arrangements to place masked and unmasked students in separate classrooms this fall.

However, a school official said there are no plans to do that, at this point.

Anna Hunter, who homeschooled her children during the 2020-21 school year, said is not comfortable sending them to school if students who do not wear masks are allowed to mingle with those who do, she said during a public participation period during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

“We have been taking the necessary baby steps toward normalcy, many times at a glacial rate, and we were skeptical but looking forward to a return to public education in the fall, knowing masks would be required and a vaccine for our children under 12 was on the horizon,” she said. “Gov. Reynolds killed the only path leading back to our right for a free and safe public education for our children.”

Hunter sees segregation of maskers and unmaskers as the only legal way to make sure students in public schools are safe.