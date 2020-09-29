Past STARS Scholarship recipient gives back as program director

Although classes are underway at most colleges, the STARS Scholarship program, administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, is still accepting applications, according to Mia Laustrup, program director.
“Until we have a full roster, we’re accepting applications,” she said.
The program accepts up to 50 students and currently has 46, with another application pending, she said. Nineteen are new to the program this year.
“Our program is targeted toward those nontraditional students who have waited or finally found that passion that they want to go into,” she said.
The STARS Scholarship program was created in 1997 by the Iowa West Foundation, which provides its funding. It is open to the Pottawattamie County custodial parents or grandparents with a child who is younger than 18 or can be claimed as a dependent on their tax return. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 20 years old and graduates of a high school or high school equivalency program.
They must be or plan to be full-time students (as defined by the college or trade school they attend) and must qualify for the Pell grant or another kind of public assistance. They must select majors or career fields that will significantly increase their family income. Current scholars include 16 studying nursing, four in psychology, three in education, two in human resources management and the rest in general studies, business administration or undeclared majors.
The awards of up to $3,500 can be used for tuition or any other school-related expense, including books, supplies, equipment, tools, software, uniforms, professional dues, exam fees, childcare or transportation. The STARS program also helps students apply for internships. Recipients can also attend seminars on financial literacy and professional development.
Laustrup, who was born and raised in Council Bluffs, is herself a former STARS Scholar, she said.
“I was a hair stylist and struggling to pay for childcare,” she said.
Laustrup decided to further her education and found a part-time job working in childcare.
“That’s when I kind of found my passion,” she said.
She decided to major in education. After graduating and continuing as a stylist for a while, Laustrup worked in child development at West Central Community Action. Then she got a position at AIM and worked with 500 Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School students in a talent search program. That led to her position at the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, which she started last year.
“As a recipient of the STARS Scholarship in 2012-14, I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to the foundation that helped me grow as a professional in the community,” she said. “My goal is to help pave the way for a successful experience and guide scholars on their pathway to career success.”
Laustrup is currently chairwoman of the Human Services Advisory Council Communications Committee and a member of Leadership Council Bluffs Class 33. She and her husband, Brian, live in Council Bluffs with their three sons, Hayden, 16; Dominic, 4; and Benson, 3.
For more information about the STARS Scholarship program, visit cbsf.org.
