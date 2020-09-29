Past STARS Scholarship recipient gives back as program director

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although classes are underway at most colleges, the STARS Scholarship program, administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, is still accepting applications, according to Mia Laustrup, program director.

“Until we have a full roster, we’re accepting applications,” she said.

The program accepts up to 50 students and currently has 46, with another application pending, she said. Nineteen are new to the program this year.

“Our program is targeted toward those nontraditional students who have waited or finally found that passion that they want to go into,” she said.

The STARS Scholarship program was created in 1997 by the Iowa West Foundation, which provides its funding. It is open to the Pottawattamie County custodial parents or grandparents with a child who is younger than 18 or can be claimed as a dependent on their tax return. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 20 years old and graduates of a high school or high school equivalency program.