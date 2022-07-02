Percentage of Council Bluffs students scoring in top tiers dips in spring test

The percentage of Council Bluffs Community Schools students scoring in the top three bands on the Measures of Academic Progress assessment dipped slightly from fall 2021 to spring 2022, a school district official said at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The district has tested students in kindergarten through 11th grade with the MAP assessment every fall, winter and spring for five years (except during school closures in spring 2020), Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said. It was the last of his more than 100 presentations to the Board before leaving his position, effective July 1.

Overall, the percentage of students scoring in the average, high average or high band on the MAP assessment has remained mostly flat since the pandemic started, Vorthmann said. Since winter 2020, the percentage in math has varied from 57% to 59%. In reading, the percentage has fluctuated between 59% and 63%.

Since last fall, the percentage scoring in the average, high average or high band in mathematics slipped 0.3% to about 57%. Kindergarten, fourth and fifth grades made the most progress from fall to spring, while sixth, seventh and ninth through 11th dipped the most — but still only 2 to 5 percentage points.

About 58% of students met their individual growth targets in math, although that percentage varied by grade level. Percentages ranged from 40% to 42% for sixth and seventh grades, respectively, to about 66% for kindergarten. In most grades, the percentage meeting their growth targets was at or above 50%, while grades six, seven and 9-11 were below 50%.

In reading, the percentage scoring in the top three bands dropped 1.7% to just a whisker shy of 60%. Second and eighth grades improved the most, while seventh and ninth through 11th dropped 5 to 8 percentage points.

The most encouraging aspect of the results was the number of students who demonstrated at least some growth. A record 99% of students (in kindergarten through third grade) showed growth in math, Vorthmann said.

“That’s remarkable,” he said.

The district has set the following goals for 2024:

80% of students will score in the average, high average or high band on MAP math and reading.

60% of students will achieve individual growth targets on MAP math and reading.

100% of students will demonstrate growth in MAP math and reading.

Vorthmann has seen a correlation between regular attendance and student scores, he said. In math, the gap in performance between students who were chronically absent and those who were not chronically absent ranged from about 12% in elementary to more than 25% in high school, a chart showed. In Iowa, missing 10% of school days, or 18 days, is considered chronic absenteeism.

“Attendance continues to be the biggest determinant in whether or not students are successful in their testing,” he said. “Attendance makes a huge difference.”

During the last couple years, many students have had to stay home and isolate because of COVID-19 infections or exposure to people with the illness, Vorthmann said. Last year, the district had more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19.

“The pandemic is not over,” he said.

However, it’s important for students to attend school as often as possible, Vorthmann said.

“We need to redouble our efforts to get kids to school when they are well enough,” he said.

