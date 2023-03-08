Students from Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs met with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the Senate steps of the United States Capitol on Monday, March 6.

Grassley answered questions from the students on any topic, including his upcoming 99 county meetings, faith, his schedule in Washington and in Iowa, the national debt and how young people can get involved in politics.

“I’m thankful to Heartland Christian School for taking the time to meet with me here in Washington, DC. Witnessing the young, eager and inquisitive minds of Iowans is a great reminder as to why I do what I do here in Congress. It’s important for Iowans of all ages to be informed,” Grassley said.