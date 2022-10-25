 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
St. Albert donates to Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center

PHOTO: St. Albert donates to Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center

  • 0
102622-cbn-news-st-albert-donation-p1

St. Albert High School cheerleaders present an oversize check to representatives from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital illustrating the $4,000 the cheer team and St. Albert Spirit Store raised for the Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center. The spirit store, headed by Lisa Rosloniec, sold Tackle Cancer T-shirts for its Pink Out Day on Oct. 14 in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising $3,000. The cheerleaders raised $1,000 by sponsoring an Out of Uniform Day.

Many insurance plans only cover a woman's first mammogram. If something is detected and additional imaging is necessary, patients often have large out-of-pocket deductibles that they can't afford. All of the money raised goes directly to women in need of those follow-up MRIs, ultrasounds, etc.

Pictured are, front, from left, cheerleaders Ariah Shaw-Caldwell and Olivia Gardner; Samantha Fragoso, senior administrator of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation; and Michelle Kaufman, director of oncology services at Jennie; back, from left, cheerleaders Grace Julian, Dani Head, Elise Wolford and Aubree Brandau.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the most livable small towns in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert