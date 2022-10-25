PHOTO: St. Albert donates to Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center

Be the first to know
The Lewis Central High School Drama Department will stage its fall play, “Game of Tiaras,” Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a policy this week that is designed to transfer transportation discipl…
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts saw an uptick in their enrollment this fall — Council Bluffs for the first time si…
Lewis Central Community School District is preparing for the first chords to ring out in the new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.
Iowa Western Community College had an economic impact of $176.3 million on its service area during the 2019-20 fiscal year and generated a ret…
There were no snowstorms or sub-zero temperatures in the area Monday, yet Lewis Central Community School District cancelled school.
HARLAN — Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom was recently awarded $8,000 from the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to conduct programming w…
Five alumni of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy returned Friday to speak to this summer’s graduates of the four-day summer program for st…
Council Bluffs Community School District students performed better in math this fall than in fall 2021, but scores dipped in reading, accordin…
