Emma Planck, a junior, is already an intern at McGinn Law Firm in Council Bluffs.
“Congratulations, seniors!” said Melissa Comine, chief of secondary schools, who gave the welcome. “It is quite the accomplishment to graduate…
Sixty-five juniors and seniors from 13 southwest Iowa high schools got a closer look at the legal system during a Federal Judiciary Youth Summ…
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded a record 60 Classroom Grants worth a total of $48,000 this spring.
