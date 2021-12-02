 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln dance team in action
PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln dance team in action

The Abraham Lincoln High School Dance Team, coached by Amber Barr, performs a routine, which it will take to the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Championships Friday in Des Moines, during the half time of the girls varsity girls matchup between the Lynx and Glenwood on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The group is also preparing for the 2022 National Dance Team Championship in February in Orlando, Florida.
