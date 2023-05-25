Photos courtesy of Council Bluffs Community Schools
featured top story
PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln High School celebrates Class of 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dave Black, the district’s school improvement specialist, will end 26 years at Lewis Central — and 43 years in education — on June 30.
Deb Masker will retire from Council Bluffs Community Schools this summer after 24 years with the district.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches on select dates this summer as part of the Summer Fo…
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded a record 60 Classroom Grants worth a total of $48,000 this spring.