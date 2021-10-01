PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln homecoming Olympics

Be the first to know
The Nelson Family Foundation honored five teachers during an awards ceremony Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
Eight candidates for the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Education made the rounds during a meet-and-gree…
When a federal judge recently halted implementation of a new Iowa law that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face co…
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education will vote Tuesday night on whether to sell the Madison Campus for $3 million.
The expectation that students, staff and visitors wear masks is still causing friction with many parents. All of the attendees who spoke during public participation at the meeting expressed opposition to the mask policy.
DES MOINES — Iowans ranked the highest for the percentage of individuals who passed a high school equivalency exam administered in 25 states a…
Lewis Central High School will host a college fair with representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities and several branches of th…
TOPEKA, Kan. — Reported sexual assaults have sparked large protests on college campuses in at least seven states just weeks into the new schoo…
With the nation facing a dire shortage of health care workers, Iowa Western Community College will offer free Certified Nursing Assistant trai…
Bryan Jack Holder, a candidate for the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees from Director District 7, requested an Objection Heari…
