PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln homecoming Olympics
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p1

Teams of Abraham Lincoln High School students compete in a dizzying basketball relay race during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today. See more photos on Page A12.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p7

100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p6

Teams of Abraham Lincoln High School students compete in a relay race, in which they ran across the gym carrying tennis balls resting on plastic spoons in their mouths, during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p5

A team of Abraham Lincoln High School students bus perform a dance routine during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p4

Abraham Lincoln High School students toss ping pong balls into baskets during a team game in the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p3

Abraham Lincoln High School students, staff and parents cheer during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p2

Abraham Lincoln High School senior Collin Nguyen, center, tosses a ping pong ball during a team game in the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p8

Abraham Lincoln High School freshman Aiden Brown, second from right, and his fellow students try to bounce ping pong balls into baskets during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p9

100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p10

100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p11

100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p12

100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p13

Teams of Abraham Lincoln High School students try to bounce ping pong balls into baskets during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p14

Teams of Abraham Lincoln High School students, including senior Grace Schoening, left, compete in a relay race, in which they ran across the gym carrying tennis balls resting on plastic spoons in their mouths, during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
100121-cbn-news-alolympics-p15

Abraham Lincoln High School teachers scramble to sink a basket at the end of a dizzied relay race during the A.L. Homecoming Olympics inside the Lynx gym on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event featured six student teams, all anchored by a staff member or teacher, who showcased a dance routine and competed in games to advance to the final round of three during Abraham Lincoln’s homecoming pep rally today.
