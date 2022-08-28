PHOTOS: Fan enjoy annual Abraham Lincoln-Thomas Jefferson football game

Be the first to know
It was showtime Thursday at Lewis Central High School, as its new performing arts center was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony …
Young people across Council Bluffs returned to school Tuesday.
The new Lewis Central High School Auditorium was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a public open house Thursday that als…
As usual, Heartland Christian School was the first preK-12 school in Council Bluffs to start its fall term.
After years of anticipation, workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.
Council Bluffs Community School District expanded its summer learning opportunities this year, and students took advantage of it.
Google will give a $150,000 grant to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and hold a hands-on Coding Carnival at the Iowa State Fair to help p…
The second-annual Charity Golf Scramble raised $14,000 for St. Albert Catholic Schools, according to a Wednesday announcement.
Council Bluffs Community School District has pulled together outside and home-grown talent to fill a about a dozen administrative openings for…
