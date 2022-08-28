 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Fan enjoy annual Abraham Lincoln-Thomas Jefferson football game

082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p1

Abraham Lincoln senior Reaghan McDaniel, center, and fellow cheerleaders gets Lynx fans hyped up from the sideline as the AL varsity football team takes on crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p2

ABOVE: Abraham Lincoln junior Kaden Boettger gets Lynx fans hyped up from the sideline as the AL varsity football team takes on crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p3

ABOVE: Thomas Jefferson freshman Chloe Wieland and the rest of the Yellow Jacket cheer team get the crowd going as the TJ varsity football team takes on Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p4

A picturesque sunset is seen behind Wickersham Stadium during the varisty football matchup between Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p5

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section cheer on the Lynx during a crosstown varsity football showdown with Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p6

Wilson Middle School eighth-grader Coleton Townsend, bottom right, carries his cousin, Carter Lake Elementary School first-grader Liam Hollenbach, as they make their way to their seats to watch the varsity football game between Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p7

Members of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps IA-951 present the colors ahead of the varsity football game between Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p8

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section cheer on the Lynx during a crosstown varsity football showdown with Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p9

AT LEFT: Members of the Thomas Jefferson student section have a beach party in the stands as they cheer on the Yellow Jackets during a crosstown varsity football showdown with Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p10

A picturesque sunset is seen behind Wickersham Stadium during the varsity football matchup between Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p11

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section cheer on the Lynx during a crosstown varsity football showdown with Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
082822-cbn-news-fan-photos-p12

Members of the Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln marching bands exit the field after performing the national anthem ahead of the varsity football game between the Lynx and Yellow Jackets at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022.
