PHOTOS: First graders last in Council Bluffs to return at Kreft Elementary

As usual, Heartland Christian School was the first preK-12 school in Council Bluffs to start its fall term.
After years of anticipation, workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.
Young people across Council Bluffs returned to school Tuesday.
Google will give a $150,000 grant to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and hold a hands-on Coding Carnival at the Iowa State Fair to help p…
Council Bluffs Community School District has pulled together outside and home-grown talent to fill a about a dozen administrative openings for…
As Iowa Western Community College prepares to begin another academic year, President Dan Kinney sees good things ahead.
A new agreement between University of Northern Iowa and Iowa’s community colleges will make it easier and more affordable for community colleg…
