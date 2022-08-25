 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FIRST GRADE IS LAST BACK TO SCHOOL

PHOTOS: First graders last in Council Bluffs to return at Kreft Elementary

Kreft Primary School kindergartener Zoey Hasbrouck, center, plays on a swing set with her classmates during their first recess period of the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kreft first-graders reported to class Tuesday and kindergarteners had their orientation day Wednesday. All classes, including preschoolers, will start their year together Thursday morning.
Kreft Primary School kindergartener Gary Woody climbs up a rope ladder on the playground during his first recess period of the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kreft first-graders reported to class Tuesday and kindergarteners had their orientation day Wednesday. All classes, including preschoolers, will start their year together Thursday morning.
Kreft Primary School kindergartener Arianna Membreno Pimentel helps clean up the playground following her first recess period of the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kreft first-graders reported to class Tuesday and kindergarteners had their orientation day Wednesday. All classes, including preschoolers, will start their year together Thursday morning.
Kreft Primary School kindergartener Carleigh Hammermeister, left, pushes her classmate Princess Carroll, at right, on a playground attraction.
