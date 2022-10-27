PHOTOS: 'Game of Tiaras' runs this weekend

Be the first to know
The Lewis Central High School Drama Department will stage its fall play, “Game of Tiaras,” Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
A Council Bluffs principal has been named a Metro Area Lozier Foundation Outstanding Principal.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a policy this week that is designed to transfer transportation discipl…
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts saw an uptick in their enrollment this fall — Council Bluffs for the first time si…
Lewis Central Community School District is preparing for the first chords to ring out in the new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.
Iowa Western Community College had an economic impact of $176.3 million on its service area during the 2019-20 fiscal year and generated a ret…
There were no snowstorms or sub-zero temperatures in the area Monday, yet Lewis Central Community School District cancelled school.
Five alumni of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy returned Friday to speak to this summer’s graduates of the four-day summer program for st…
