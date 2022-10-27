 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: 'Game of Tiaras' runs this weekend

Otto Fox, right, and Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, left, narrate the show as Zoey Dittmer plays the Snow Queen in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department's production of "Game of Tiaras," which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear" with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central's new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
Otto Fox, left, and Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, right, narrate the show as Mia Ledesma Lopez plays Snow White in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department's production of "Game of Tiaras," which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear" with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central's new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
From left, Zoey Dittmer plays the Snow Queen, Korey Wells plays the king, Makenna Carpenter plays Belle and Jaidyn Orozco plays Cinderella in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department's production of "Game of Tiaras," which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear" with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central's new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
Korey Wells, left, plays the king and Jaidyn Orozco, right, plays the role of Cinderella in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department's production of "Game of Tiaras," which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear" with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central's new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
From left, Jaidyn Orozco plays Cinderella, Kenny Awe plays Prince Charming and Zoey Dittmer plays the Snow Queen in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department's production of "Game of Tiaras," which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear" with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central's new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
Belle, played by Makenna Carpenter, center, is accosted by castle guards — played by Austin Davis, Jamie Jager and Alyssa Rhyne — in the Lewis Central High School Drama Department’s production of “Game of Tiaras,” which runs this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from “Game of Thrones” and “King Lear” with Disney princesses mixed in. The show runs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. This is the first performance held at Lewis Central’s new auditorium. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
