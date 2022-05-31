 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Historical marker placed at Bloomer Elementary

PHOTOS: Historical marker placed at Bloomer Elementary

  • 0
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p6

Ben Johnson speaks during the celebration of a historical marker placed at Bloomer Elementary School in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The marker was part of a National Women’s Suffrage Marker program sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of the centennial of U.S. Women’s Suffrage, which was actually in 2020.
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p5

Bloomer Elementary School Principal Kim Kazmierczak and committee members cut a ceremonial ribbon during the celebration of a historical marker placed at the school in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p4

Linda Knell, seated, and other guests applaud during the celebration of a historical marker placed at Bloomer Elementary School in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The marker was part of a National Women’s Suffrage Marker program sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of the centennial of U.S. Women’s Suffrage, which was actually in 2020.
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p3

Bloomer Elementary School Principal Kim Kazmierczak speaks during the celebration of a historical marker placed at the school in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p2

Bloomer Elementary School Principal Kim Kazmierczak, at podium, speaks alongside committee members during the celebration of a historical marker placed at the school in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
053122-cbn-news-bloomer-p1

Bloomer Elementary School staff and committee members pose for photos during the celebration of a historical marker placed at the school in honor of Amelia Bloomer, noted women’s rights activist and former Council Bluffs resident, on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and her husband, Dexter Bloomer. The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The marker was part of a National Women’s Suffrage Marker program sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of the centennial of U.S. Women’s Suffrage, which was actually in 2020.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert