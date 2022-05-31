PHOTOS: Historical marker placed at Bloomer Elementary

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After 27 years with Lewis Central Community School District, Kim Jones is ready for a change.
It will almost be like a family reunion when the new secondary principal arrives at Heartland Christian School this fall.
Two Abraham Lincoln High School seniors, Grace Ozzello and Kyrstin Holmes, were awarded $5,000 Hoff Family Arts Scholarships at a recent recep…
The Nelson Family Foundation honored five local educators with Excellence in Teaching Awards during a ceremony Tuesday at Council Bluffs Count…
Seventy-five Council Bluffs high school students will graduate from Iowa Western Community College Saturday — a week before formally receiving…
On May 18, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation announced Shenandoah High School special education teacher Mary Peterson as a 2022 Charles E. Lakin…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.