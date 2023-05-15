Be the first to know
“Congratulations, seniors!” said Melissa Comine, chief of secondary schools, who gave the welcome. “It is quite the accomplishment to graduate…
Emma Planck, a junior, is already an intern at McGinn Law Firm in Council Bluffs.
Sixty-five juniors and seniors from 13 southwest Iowa high schools got a closer look at the legal system during a Federal Judiciary Youth Summ…
Five teachers were presented Excellence in Teaching awards from the Nelson Family Foundation during the 15th annual awards ceremony Thursday a…
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded a record 60 Classroom Grants worth a total of $48,000 this spring.
