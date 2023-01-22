PHOTOS: ISD celebrates homecoming with pep rally, coronation

TOP: Iowa School for the Deaf seniors Kalista Nipper, second from left, and Britany Adame, at right, pose for photos after being crowned this year’s homecoming royalty during a pep rally and coronation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The ISD homecoming court was made up of the senior class, which also included Youselanda Derilus, Roberto Hernandez-Jacome, Payton Martin. Madi Plager, Cha Powers, Holly Schroeder and Alexander Vallier. The Bobcats hosted Heartland Christian School, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and Metro Deaf School of St. Paul Minnesota for a weekend of homecoming basketball action and other activities. BOTTOM LEFT: Iowa School for the Deaf students, teachers and staff applaud during a homecoming pep rally and coronation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. BOTTOM RIGHT: Iowa School for the Deaf cheerleaders perform during a homecoming pep rally and coronation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.