 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: IWCC celebrates December graduates

  • 0
121122-cbn-news-iwcc-grad-p2.jpg

Shaelee Stromgren of Glenwood shows off her degree to her family.
121122-cbn-news-iwcc-grad-p1.jpg

ABOVE: Dan Kinney awards a degree to Julie Jasnowski of Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during Iowa Western Community College’s December commencement ceremony. RIGHT: Shaelee Stromgren of Glenwood shows off her degree to her family.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert