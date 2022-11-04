PHOTOS: No sun? No problem for Heartland Christian students at recess

Be the first to know
State Auditor Rob Sand held a news conference Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College to announce a hiring initiative to try to address a sh…
The Abraham Lincoln Hall of Fame Committee is looking for nominations for the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame.
Mia Laustrup, Program Director for the STARS Program, and Iowa West Initiative, was recently asked to present on the importance and impact of …
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $10,000 College Savings Iowa contribution to the Smith family of Council Bluffs.
Sidney Community School District has been awarded almost $1.2 million for the purchase of three electric school buses through the EPA’s Clean …
A Council Bluffs principal has been named a Metro Area Lozier Foundation Outstanding Principal.
The Lewis Central High School Drama Department will stage its fall play, “Game of Tiaras,” Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Career EdVantage Southwest Iowa, the nonprofit entity that helps students forge a track from school to employment, is getting a new name.
