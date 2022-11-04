 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: No sun? No problem for Heartland Christian students at recess

  • 0
110422-cbn-news-recess-p1

Heartland Christian School first-grader Brielle Mendoza swings on a piece of playground equipment during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
110422-cbn-news-recess-p2

Heartland Christian School preschooler Oaklyn White, left, pushes classmate Jaelyn Roach as she swings during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
110422-cbn-news-recess-p3

Heartland Christian School preschooler Rhett Larsen spins around on a circular playground structure during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Former Pres. Donald Trump rallies for support in Sioux City (full speech)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert