top story
PHOTOS: St. Albert students, staff say goodbyes as summer break starts
Related to this story
Most Popular
The kits include a cake mix, frosting, candles, balloons, streamers, tape and birthday cards that are blank inside.
Changes to the calendar will give students, families and staff a full week for spring break.
Photos courtesy of Council Bluffs Community Schools
The Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 2023 graduated Saturday, May 20.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches on select dates this summer as part of the Summer Fo…